Giorgi Mamardashvili will join Liverpool next summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot revealed he is not surprised that Giorgi Mamardashvili is impressing ahead of his Liverpool transfer.

The Reds have agreed to sign the goalkeeper from Valencia for up to £29 million. Mamardashvili has remained at the Spanish club for the season and will move to Merseyside in July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valencia find themselves in a relegation scrap in the formative stage of the campaign. They sit bottom of La Liga and Mamardashvili is proving to be a saviour. In a 1-1 draw against Getafe last Sunday, the Georgia international produced a magnificent double save in the 97th minute to earn Los Ches a point. The clip has gone viral on social media, with Liverpool fans getting a glimpse of exactly what they will get.

Slot revealed he’s been unable to track Mamardashvili’s progress given the busy nature at the Reds. But he was not shocked to hear of Mamardashvili’s progress. The Reds head coach said: “I assume the club follows his progress very detailed because I know how professional this club is.

“If you ask me, I’m in the programme from press conference to game, sometimes I have some time to train with boys as well! So, I wasn’t able to see his game during the weekend but it’s good to hear he made some saves. But I’m not surprised to hear that because we knew we bought a very good goalkeeper.”

After his stops against Getafe, Mamardashvili was ranked seventh in the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or 2024 gala in Paris the following evening.