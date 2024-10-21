Arne Slot says Liverpool might have a new right-back after making contract joke

Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on October 20, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mo Salah was involved in both goals in Liverpool’s victory over Chelsea.

Arne Slot hailed the work-rate that Mo Salah displayed in Liverpool’s victory over Chelsea.

The Reds’ talisman spearheaded the 2-1 triumph at Anfield as Arne Slot’s men moved back to the top of the Premier League table. Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute. That was his seventh goal of the season, placing him joint-ninth on the all-time Premier League top-scorer list alongside Jermain Defoe (162)

And just moments after Nicholas Jackson equalised for Chelsea after 48 minutes, Salah displayed superb vision to pick out the run of Curtis Jones, who finished to ultimately deliver Liverpool all three points.

As a result, further debate will rage about Salah’s future at Anfield, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot quipped that it’s nice that he was not asked a question about the Egypt international’s contractual situation. And he quipped with Trent Alexander-Arnold that the Reds may have found a new right-back given the effort Salah put in on the back foot.

The Liverpool head coach said: “The good thing is that normally if someone asks a question about Mo Salah it's always about his contract, so now it's nice that you just asked me how important he is! He is important for us for the numbers he has.

“It was a bit of a funny remark after the game, I said to Trent you have some competition now because I saw today that Mo can play as a right full-back as well! The defensive effort he put in today to help the team in that part is what pleased me just as much as his goal and assist.”

On the win, Slot said: “Yeah of course [I am pleased] with the outcome. Because if you win then you’re always pleased about the outcome. In an ideal world we would've outplayed them completely. That's definitely not what we did. It was an equal game in my opinion.

“There were phases in the game where we had to work really hard not to concede, but it's very pleasing to see that is also what we did. I think we all saw the great block tackles Dominik [Szoboszlai] and Curtis [Jones] had - Curtis first half, Dominik second half.

“Those moments are just as crucial as the goals we scored and added to that there were a lot of eventful decisions by the referee which made it the game it was. I think if you're not a Liverpool supporter or Chelsea supporter you really liked what you saw today. In the end also if you are a Liverpool supporter you liked what you saw today.”