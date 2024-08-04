Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the pre-season match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 3-0 win over Man Utd in their final game of their USA pre-season tour.

Arne Slot admitted that Liverpool gave away too many chances in their victory over Manchester United.

The Reds rounded off their pre-season tour of the USA with a 3-0 win over their Premier League rivals. Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones scored in the first half before Kostas Tsimikas extended the lead after the break.

However, Liverpool rode their luck during the clash in Columbia, North Carolina. Goalkeepers Caomhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros both had to make important saves either side of half-time to keep out United.

And Slot, who also over wins over Real Betis and Arsenal during his first pre-season tour as head coach, admitted the scoreline may have flattered Liverpool. He told LFCTV: “We’re very happy with the result. We scored some very nice goals but I don’t think we had enough control over the game because United were threatening us more than a few times. It’s a 3-0 win but the score could have been different tonight as well.

“The results is what everyone is looking at but the players have stayed fit and are able to perform in the way we want, a high-intensity game. We saw some great goals during his tour, some great build-up situations and I see them working really hard not to concede. Today, we gave away too many chances. United deserved more than a 3-0 loss but it’s also our quality we scored all of our chances.”