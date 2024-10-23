Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool earned a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Arne Slot believes that Liverpool conceded ‘unnecessary’ late chances against RB Leipzig - but was pleased a victory was delivered.

Darwin Nunez’s 27th-minute strike earned the Reds a 1-0 win at the Red Bull Arena to continue their perfect start to this season’s Champions League. It was also the 11th win in 12 games since Slot took charge as head coach - which is a club record.

Liverpool had good chances in the first half and were relatively comfortable. But in the final 20 minutes, Leipzig gained the momentum and Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher had to make three big saves.

And while Slot believes his side were full value for their triumph, edging them another step towards qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League, he was not too happy how his side gave Leipzig opportunities to get back into the encounter.

Speaking to TNT Sport, the Anfield supremo said: “First of all, we're really happy for the win. We played a difficult away game against a group one game in Leipzig.

“We knew it was a difficult away game. What pleased me a lot was we controlled the game for large parts except for the last 20 minutes when we definitely needed our two centre-backs Virgil [van Dijk] and Ibou [Konate] to keep a clean sheet and also our goalkeeper in two big moments. That was, in my opinion, unnecessary. If we left this place with a draw, we would have felt we lost something because in the 70 minutes before, except for the first 10, we dominated the game.”