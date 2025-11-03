Arne Slot says when Alexander Isak will return for Liverpool as triple injury update given

Liverpool injury update on Alexander Isak, Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong.

Arne Slot has given an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Real Madrid.

The Reds will head into the Champions League showdown tomorrow without Alexander Isak. The £125 million British record signing is sidelined with a groin injury and has missed the past three games, including last weekend’s 2-0 triumph over Aston Villa.

Slot is hopeful that Isak might return for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City in the Premier League, though. Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong have both been ruled out of the pair of fixtures with respective hamstring issues.

The Liverpool boss said at his pre-match press conference: “All three are unavailable for us tomorrow. Jeremie and Alisson will definitely both be unavailable for Sunday. With Alex, we have to see. Definitely not starting on Sunday but maybe he can be involved in the squad but he’s still not training with the team. We have to wait and see.”

Giovanni Leoni (ACL) will not play again this season while youngsters Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajcetic (both hamstring) are unavailable.

