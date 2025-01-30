Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arne Slot was left highly impressed by the performance of James McConnell in Liverpool’s Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven.

Arne Slot has admitted he will hold talks with sporting director Richard Hughes about the potential of some Liverpool’s youngsters heading out on loan.

But the Reds head coach has declared that James McConnell is unlikely leaving Anfield before the January transfer window closes after his impressive performance in the loss to PSV Eindhoven.

McConnell was handed his Champions League bow as Slot made a plethora of changes to his Liverpool team against PSV. With the Reds already into the last 16 of the competition heading into the game, regular midfielders Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were left on Merseyside.

Majestic McConnell

McConnell was highly impressive in the 3-2 loss as he made only a third senior outing of the season. The 20-year-old completed 90 minutes, while Jayden Danns, 19, also caught the eye spearheading the attack on his full Liverpool debut.

Both youngsters have been linked with potential loan exits before the winter window closes on Monday 3 February. But after his display against PSV, McConnell will probably be staying put.

The Reds head coach said: “There’s always a chance in life. At the moment we have most of our players fit, so we will have this discussion tomorrow, me and Richard [Hughes], about these players.

“There is definitely one of them that will not go on loan – and I think you know which one I mean. James McConnell. I wouldn’t say definitely, but I liked him a lot today, so maybe now the end result today would be it’d be good for him to go somewhere and play. He was also a player that hasn’t played in the last six or seven months 90 minutes because he was injured for a while. He impressed me a lot today.”

‘Deserves credit’

McConnell joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2022. Last season, he made 10 appearances which included an outing off the bench in the 1-0 Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea at Wembley.

The cultured midfielder missed a large period of this campaign because of injury but has been making his mark in training and Slot was not surprised by his performance against Dutch champions PSV.

Cody Gakpo scored on his return to his former club from the penalty spot while Harvey Elliott was also on target in the first half, as Liverpool twice threw away the lead.

Slot added: “If I would have been surprised it would mean during training sessions he is not able to play at this level and that’s not the truth, because he is competitive to the ones we have that were not even here. He is always a very competitive player, so I am not surprised but you always wonder how are you going to react on this stage and at this level.

“We saw the same with Amara Nallo, which is not a player that has the same impact in training sessions yet as James McConnell. That James plays and is competitive is not a surprise but he definitely deserves credit for his performance today.