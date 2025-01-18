Arne Slot set to omit Liverpool trio from squad against Brentford after latest update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Brentford.

It’s a situation that every team want. When there are few players out injured, it is not a headache for managers - instead a luxury. The dilemmas are when there is a dearth to select from and those fit have to feature more than their boss would like.

Arne Slot takes Liverpool to Brentford will almost a full complement to select from. Joe Gomez is the only member of the Reds’ squad definitely absent as he battles back from a hamstring issue sustained in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United on 29 December. The versatile defender is still at least a couple of weeks away from being back to fitness.

Diogo Jota is to be assessed, having picked up a niggle after scoring off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest earlier this week. Head coach Slot at his pre-match press conference said: "He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game, but afterwards he complained a bit about it and that's why he didn't train yesterday. "We have to wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow."

But Darwin Nunez id back from serving a one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards. If Jota if fit, there will be 23 players who are available to face Brentford. Slot will see that as a positive as Liverpool aim to keep a four-point gap at the summit of the Premier League table.

They have the chance to put the pressure on Arsenal, who face Aston Villa in the evening. Slot also has options to select against a Brentford side who have been magnificent at the Gtech Community Stadium, picking up 23 of their 28 points on their own patch.

Given the Premier League permits only 20 players in a match-day squad, three senior members of the squad may have to be left out. Third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros is one who will not be required, with Alisson Becker to be between the posts and Caoimhin Kelleher deputising. Jaros may still travel with the squad should Alisson or Kelleher suffer a late issue.

Tyler Morton hasn’t been on the bench for the past five Premier League games. The midfielder has been down the pecking order with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo preferred in the deeper roles. Morton has made only four appearances this term and admitted he may have to be ‘selfish’ in January to get more regular football. The academy product spent the previous two seasons on loan on Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively.

And who is omitted will be intriguing. Given Gomez’s absence, it’s unlikely a defender will fail to make the cut. In truth, Slot may assess his attacking options and feel that’s where he can make a decision. With six forwards fit, Federico Chiesa may be the unlucky one. Liverpool have been cautious with the Italy international’s fitness having suffered issues since his £10 million summer arrival from Juventus. Chiesa scored in last weekend’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley but was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

But there is also a chance Harvey Elliott faces being surplus to requirements. The 21-year-old has had limited chances under Slot and is yet to start a Premier League fixture.. Elliott was also an unused substitute at Forest. Yet if Jota is not given the green light then the squad will pick itself.

Potential Liverpool players available against Brentford

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton.

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Jota.