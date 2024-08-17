Arne Slot speaks to his Liverpool players. (Photo by John Powell/John Powell) | John Powell

Liverpool team news ahead of the Ipswich Town clash.

Arne Slot has confirmed he has a full complement of players to select from for Liverpool’s 2024-25 Premier League opener against Ipswich Town today (12.30 BST).

The Reds’ new head coach is blessed with a clean full of health for his maiden competitive game. Andy Robertson has shaken off an injury that ruled him out of pre-season for a period after making a 61-minute appearance in last weekend’s 0-0 friendly draw against Las Palmas.

All of Liverpool’s players who competed at Euro 2024 and the Copa America are back and up for selection. And given the positive fitness news, it means Slot will have to omit six players from his squad at Ipswich. The Dutchman can name 20 players in total to be involved and decisions will have to be made.

The obvious first call is that there’s no need for Viteslav Jaros, who is the third-choice keeper, to feature. The Czech Republic international has had minutes in pre-season after helping Sturm Graz claim the Austrian title during his loan spell last season but Alisson Becker will be between the posts with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising.

In terms of defence, Sepp van den Berg and Nat Phillips - who have both been linked with departures - are also likely to miss out. The pair were loaned to Mainz 05 and Cardiff City respectively last term.

There is also debate about whether to leave another defender out of the squad. Given Robertson is still gaining match fitness, Kostas Tsimikas may start at Portman Road. But Slot could still want Robertson involved given he is a key player and is an attacking option from the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are almost certain starters and it’s been Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to feature next to Liverpool’s captain in central defence. Given he’s started every game, Quansah is the front-runner ahead of Konate and Gomez.

In truth, Slot may not want more than three defenders in reserve. If Robertson is one, it’s then between Konate, Gomez and Conor Bradley for the remaining two spots.

Meanwhile, Stefan Bajectic and Tyler Morton are both likely to miss out in terms of midfield. Bajcetic missed the majority of last season after suffering from growing-related issues, while Morton has spent the past two years on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively.

Liverpool players available to face Ipswich

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, van den Berg, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfield: Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, Morton.

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo.