Arne Slot set to omit three Liverpool players from squad against Arsenal

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Arsenal at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are expected to welcome Alexis Mac Allister back to their squad for their clash against Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

The midfielder has returned to training after missing the dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle United. Mac Allister ended last season’s Premier League title-winning campaign on the sidelines and missed a large portion of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the Argentina international may not be able to feature from the outset against Arsenal, the team that finished runners-up to Arne Slot’s side in the 2024-25 campaign. But he will hand the Reds a boost in terms of their options.

As things stand, Jeremie Frimpong will be the only Liverpool player unavailable. The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen has a hamstring problem sustained in the 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the season. Frimpong won’t be back until after the international break.

However, fellow right-back Conor Bradley did make a return from a fitness issue at Newcastle and has continued to train. The Northern Ireland international may be fit enough to play from the outset, although Dominik Szoboszlai was highly impressive operating as a makeshift full-back against the Magpies.

It appears that Slot will have a total of 23 players to select from to face Arsenal. That includes Rio Ngumoha, who came off the bench to net the 100th-minute winner at Newcastle. He became the Reds’ youngster goalscorer in history aged 16 years and 361 days. With Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez being sold to Bayern Munich and Al-Hilal respectively, Ngumoha has thrust himself into the first-team spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, Slot may have to omit three senior players from his squad. One is set to be Kostas Tsimikas, who has not been involved in any of Liverpool’s three competitive games. After the arrival of Milos Kerkez, Tsimikas has been pushed down the left-back pecking order with Andy Robertson also ahead. Tsimikas is closing in on a loan move to AS Roma. He has travelled to the Italian capital ahead of the deal being rubberstamped.

Freddie Woodman, signed as third-choice goalkeeper from Preston, will also be left out. Alisson Becker remains No.1 while Giorgi Mamardashvili will have to wait for his debut, which will likely be against Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round next month.

But there may also be another decision for Slot to make. It could be that Giovanni Leoni is surplus to requirements, having been on the bench at Newcastle. The 18-year-old centre-back was signed from Parma for £26 million earlier this month but is one very much regarded as for the future. Yet given Arsenal’s prowess from set-pieces, Slot could be tempted to stick with the towering defender should he be needed.

Assessing the other members of the squad, it could be between Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott. Endo is a fans’ favourite and has primarily been used to see out games since Slot took over as head coach. But with Mac Allister back in the fray and Ryan Gravenberch also returning after missing the opening two games, there could be a case that Endo is one to drop out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott can play in several attacking positions yet is down the pecking order in all of them. Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai are favoured in the No.10 role, while Mo Salah is undisputed first choice on the right wing. Federico Chiesa’a ability to play as a centre-forward, as well as on both flanks, may give him the edge.

Liverpool players available to face Arsenal

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman

Defenders: Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Leoni, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas*

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Wirtz, Elliott.

Forwards: Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo, Chiesa, Ngumoha.

*Subject to his move to AS Roma being completed.