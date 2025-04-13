Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool face West Ham United in the Premier League looking to take another step closer towards the title.

Liverpool are poised to welcome back another player to their squad as they face West Ham United at Anfield (20pm GMT).

The Reds’ Premier League title chances have been handed a boost after Arsenal dropped points against Brentford. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw and now Arne Slot’s side require just nine more points to secure a record-equalling 20th English crown.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool head into the West Ham clash against the backdrop of a 3-2 defeat by Fulham last weekend. Improvements will be needed but they will have one of their most senior figures available again. Head coach Slot confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Alisson Becker is ready to make a return to the squad. The goalkeeper has missed the past two games because of concussion protocol. Alisson suffered a head injury while representing Brazil in a 2-1 win over Colombia last month.

The No.1 being again fit to feature means that Caoimhin Kelleher will drop down the bench - and third-choice stopper Viteslav Jaros will be omitted from the match-day squad.

Liverpool currently have only two players absent through injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold is working his way back from an ankle problem while Joe Gomez has hamstring surgery earlier in the year.

As a result, Slot has 23 players to select from. Along with Jaros, it is likely that Tyler Morton and James McConnell are set to be watching from behind the Anfield dugout. Morton has recently recorded from a shoulder operation having been spotted in several training sessions. The midfielder has made six appearances this season.

McConnell was kept at Liverpool in the January transfer window rather than leaving on loan after impressing Slot. The 20-year-old has made four outings this term and been on the bench in the Premier League title charge on four occasions.

Van Dijk message

While Liverpool are the Premier League champions-elect, captain Virgil van Dijk is not getting carried away. Speaking in his programme notes ahead of the West Ham clash, he said:“What’s important now, however, is that we take the lessons from last weekend and show the right reaction. Our second-half performance, for example, was a lot better and should perhaps have ensured that we took something from the game in the end. That’s a positive we can take, but we need to make sure we are ready from the first minute against West Ham.

“I have been saying for a long time now that there is still a big job to be done. Everyone on the outside will talk, but that’s not something we should ever be concerned by. We know exactly what is required over the coming weeks, and we know the standards and the mentality needed if we are to achieve our goals.

“As I always say, everything starts with hard work. We must be all-in on Sunday, and in each of our remaining games. We must be together, fully focused and ready to give absolutely everything for the cause. That is what has put us where we are now, and it is what will get us to where we want to be at the end of the season too.

“We know the threat West Ham will pose. They probably aren’t where they would like to be in the Premier League table, but there’s no doubt about the talent that they have at their disposal. Like Fulham, they have players that can hurt you, if you are not at the right level.”