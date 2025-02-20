Darwin Nunez spurned a massive chance to earn Liverpool a victory over Aston Villa.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot admitted that Darwin Nunez was ‘more disappointed’ than any of the Liverpool players after he spurned a huge chance in the draw against Aston Villa.

The Reds had to settle for a 2-2 stalemate at Villa Park as they could not take the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Salah put Liverpool ahead in the 29th minute but the visitors moved ahead at half-time through goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins. Trent Alexander-Arnold restored parity for the Reds on 61 minutes - and then Nunez had the chance to deliver what would have been a triumph.

The Uruguay international, who had come off the bench just moments earlier, was slipped in by Dominik Szoboszlai and was left with an open goal. But Nunez failed to hit the target and then could not go around Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez when he had another opportunity later in the game.

The 25-year-old has endured another frustrating season at Anfield, scoring just six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions. And Slot admitted that Nunez was hurting more than anyone else in the dressing room post-match.

What’s been said

The Anfield head coach said: “I saw an unbelievable pass from Conor Bradley and what a power run from Dominik Szoboszlai, who made - in my opinion - the perfect touch to square it because from a one-v-one with the goalkeeper, he made it an open goal chance. Darwin was, of course... it was not the best leg, he is right-footed but it was still a big chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very unlucky and I was hoping he could have got another because a player like him, he wouldn't miss two chances in a row and was very close afterwards when he went towards Martinez again but Martinez made a great sliding tackle to win the ball. We were all disappointed but it's normal the player who misses a chance is normally a bit more disappointed.”

‘We deserved that’

Salah took his tally to 24 Premier League goals for the season when breaking the deadlock against Villa. He also teed-up Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser in the second period - and now has 15 top-flight assists in 2024-25. On Salah’s form, Slot replied: “I think I could not have asked more today from all the players, they worked so incredibly hard. In a fixture list like we have with so many games, to play two difficult away games at Everton and here, [and] emotional games as well because not only the quality you face, you are also against the crowd because they are really helpful at Everton and here again as well.

“But Mo, yes, a great goal, although Jots [Diogo Jota] deserves a lot of compliments for that goal as well. The second one was maybe a bit lucky because it got deflected but we were there so many times in that period of time that it felt to me that we definitely deserved that 2-2 at that moment.”