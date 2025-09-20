Arne Slot has discussed Liverpool paying £100 million-plus to sign Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has insisted that Liverpool’s big-money signings must be judged no differently than their Anfield team-mates.

The Reds twice broke their transfer record during a summer that saw the club spend in the region of £450 million. Liverpool paid £100 million to purchase Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The 22-year-old recorded 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 games for the German side, helping them claim the Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 campaign.

Then, on summer transfer deadline day, the Alexander Isak saga finally reached a conclusion. Liverpool paid Newcastle United a fee of £125 million - a British transfer record.

There has been scrutiny around Wirtz’s start to his Reds career as he’s yet to score or register an assist. Isak, meanwhile, has arrived short of fitness as he spent much of the summer training alone.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Slot insisted that Wirtz and Isak are no more expensive than many of the Liverpool players who were part of last season’s Premier League title-winning squad. And the Reds head coach suggested that Mo Salah is even still worth £100 million despite being aged 33.

Slot said: “It is clear, if you spend so much player on a player, he must have something special and that's what he has. But I think if we would have sold every single player from our starting XI, they would have been worth "100, £120, £150 [million] as well. So he comes in the team of the same quality. We must not focus so much on him or Florian or the transfer fees because these players are playing with players [worth a lot].

“If we sell Dominik Szoboszlai, if we sell Alexis Mac Allister, if we sell... now Mo Salah might now is a bit older but even still, we might make £100 million on a player like him. So they are just coming in to a team that is worth the same amount of money. Yes, we expect them to do well but don't judge them differently from the ones we already have because they all are star players and all worth so much money.”