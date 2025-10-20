Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans following defeat in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss against Manchester United in the Premier League and now turn their attention to the Champions League fixture.

Arne Slot believes that Liverpool are not losing confidence despite slumping to a fourth successive defeat.

The Reds’ 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Anfield brought more question marks around whether they can successfully defend the Premier League title this season. After a significant squad overhaul, spending circa £450 million, Liverpool have endured a stuttering start to the 2025-26 campaign.

They have not been convincing when winning matches and have now gone on their worst run for 11 years courtesy of a reverse against their fierce foes. New signings such as Milos Kerkez and Alexander Isak have had early struggles while players including Mo Salah and Alexis Mac Allister have been well below what they displayed to help the Reds win their 20th English crown.

Still, Slot took solace from the fact that Liverpool created so many chances from open play against United. Goalscorer Cody Gakpo hit the woodwork twice and headed another wide, while Alexander Isak and Mo Salah were both unsuccessful with attempts.

But with the Reds returning to action when they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Anfield boss says he side may not engineer as many goalscoring opportunities.

Asked if this is his biggest challenge at Liverpool, Slot said at his post-match press conference: “I think as a manager you face constantly challenges. When I just started, you face the challenge of being new manager and then you need to win games. Then when you do well you go to a bigger club and people are like,: Oh, let's see how he does over there.' Then you go to be the successor of Jürgen Klopp and people say this is the biggest challenge you ever faced. Now we have lost four times in a row and that's also a challenge. So, the life of a football manager is an ongoing challenge. If you win games you want to keep winning, if you lose games you want to start winning again.

“Do we lose confidence? I cannot see it yet, because every single game we've lost, we were able to create in the second half an unbelievable amount of chances. If you look back at all the three games we've lost in the Premier League, if you just put all the highlights [next to] each other, you would say it's hardly possible that they lose this game. So if we can keep producing what we are doing and do a few things a little bit better, then there is every reason to expect that we start to win football games again.

“But I cannot promise you that on Wednesday evening we are again able to create eight, nine or 10 open chances. I hope so, and with the players we have then it will lead in the end to us scoring more goals.