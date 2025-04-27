Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team news ahead ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash as the Reds can claim the Premier League title.

Arne Slot will face decisions when it comes to selecting the Liverpool squad for the game that could win them the Premier League title.

The Reds know that just a draw against Tottenham Hotspur will ensure a record-equalling 20th English crown will be claimed. Kopites will head to Anfield in high spirits and many will have likely booked Monday off work to celebrate.

Slot and the Liverpool squad know that there is still a job to be done, however. The Reds head coach has insisted that nothing has changed in terms of preparations and they will want to deliver a victory.

But as Slot selects his match-day squad, there will be some players who will be delivered disappointing news. Liverpool have just one senior player in Joe Gomez injured. The versatile defender is recovering from hamstring surgery and there is hope that he might be back for the final games of the campaign.

Of course, it makes sense that third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros will be left out. Alisson Becker is No.1 stopper with Caoimhin Kelleher deputy. Jaros has made one appearance in the league title assault when he came off the bench in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in October. Alisson was forced off with an injury and Kelleher was ill.

Tyler Morton was kept at Anfield in the summer to provide midfield cover. The academy product spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively. Any chance of heading out on loan in January was denied by a shoulder injury that required an operation. Morton, 22, has been back in training for several weeks.

James McConnell was also kept at Liverpool in the winter window to ensure that they were not left short. The 20-year-old featured for the under-21s in a 2-1 defeat by Manchester City on Friday night, which suggests he will not be required.

And it could mean that Federico Chiesa is again omitted. The summer signing from Juventus has made only four top-flight appearances for the Reds - none of which have been starts. For last weekend’s 1-0 loss against Leicester City, Chiesa was not included. That was because Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to fitness from an ankle injury - and came off the bench to net the winner.

Slot also opted for Darwin Nunez to return to the squad at Leicester after illness. There were reports in Portugal earlier this week that Liverpool will have to pay Benfica an additional €5 million if Nunez makes one more start. However, head coach Slot denied those claims. The Dutchman said at his pre-match press conference: "Do you always believe what journalists say? Not always? Me neither. Sometimes it is better not to believe everything that is written about players.

"[The clause is] completely new to me. The last thing I would expect Richard Hughes [the sporting director] to do is tell me that if I play Nunez it would cost us this much. He would never do that. He never interferes with the line-up."