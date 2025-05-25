Arne Slot to omit four Liverpool players from squad for Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League 2024-25 season finale against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A two-day party is set to ensue as Liverpool fans will experience something they haven’t in 35 years - many have never witnessed it. That will be seeing the league title be lifted aloft.

Not since 1990 have supporters been present to watch the silverware hoisted towards the heavens. The 2020 Premier League triumph was amid the COVID-19 pandemic, denying supporters the chance to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But today, the 20th title in the Reds’ history will officially be added to the Anfield trophy cabinet. Liverpool have been champions for a month after a 5-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on April 27 and that proved a momentous day. There were celebrations long into the night and Kopites have continued to toast the feat since.

There has not been a victory in the Reds’ subsequent three games, losing to Chelsea and Brighton as well as drawing to Arsenal. Head coach Arne Slot admitted that it is more of a struggle for Liverpool’s players to motivate themselves, while there has been plenty of time off for their achievements.

The Reds will get their hands on the Premier League gong after the season finale against Crystal Palace today. Supporters will flock to Anfield hours before kick-off and will revel on Monday when the silverware is paraded around the city.

And Slot will hope that Liverpool can sign off with a victory over the newly-crowned FA Cup winners Palace. It would be a fitting ending to a magnificent maiden season of the Dutchman’s tenure as head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the game, Slot is hopeful to get Joe Gomez some minutes. He was on the bench in a 3-2 loss at Brighton after recovering from a three-month hamstring injury. The Liverpool boss said at his pre-match press conference: "Last weekend he was there with the team but was not able to play yet. He didn't tick all the boxes yet, but I think there was a spot open, so it was for me a moment where I could show my gratitude towards him to show what he's done on the pitch for us, but also off the pitch for us."

The only player who looks set to be unavailable is Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder has been a key player in the title triumph but was absent against Brighton. Slot confirmed that Mac Allister has been struggling with an injury and will not be risked against Palace.

It means that Liverpool will have 24 players to select from and four will have to be left out of the squad. Third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros will be omitted, while Tyler Morton has not made a single league appearance throughout the season. Fellow midfielder James McConnell was not loaned out in January to provide cover but has remained on the periphery.

That means there is another senior player who is likely to miss out. Diogo Jota was absent against Brighton but no official reason was given. The forward has had injury problems this term and could well have been rested. Jota has been named in Portugal’s squad as they face Germany in the Nations League semi-final next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federico Chiesa started against Brighton, which was his full Premier League debut, but was not included in Slot’s squad for the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Virgil van Dijk was given a breather at Brighton but is likely to return to the starting line-up ahead of lifting the trophy.