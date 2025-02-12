Things spotted in Liverpool training before the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Liverpool will be hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to their squad to face Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park tonight (7.30pm GMT kick-off).

The Reds’ vice-captain has missed the past two games with a minor quad issue. However, head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Alexander-Arnold was due to return to training ahead of the game - and that has been the case.

Liverpool uploaded photos from Tuesday's session at the AXA Training Centre. Alexander-Arnold was involved and it appears that he could be set for a place on the bench, with Conor Bradley being rested for last Sunday's shock 1-0 FA Cup loss at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

Slot gave the afternoon off to a total of 10 players as the Reds crashed out of the competition. In addition, Curtis Jones did not feel well enough to feature and was left unused on the bench. However, the midfielder was also snapped by Liverpool's media team in Kirkby and, therefore, he should be involved.

Slot has virtually a full squad to select from. Joe Gomez is the only senior outfield player who is set to miss out through injury. The versatile defender suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury at Plymouth. It was Gomez's first game since his original issue picked up at the end of December. Tyler Morton (shoulder) is the only other outfielder unavailable.

Possible omissions

Therefore, Slot will have to make a tough decision to omit one senior player from his squad. Third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros will not be required, especially with No.1 Alisson Becker missing the previous two games to recharge his batteries. James McConnell was denied a deadline-day loan exit to provide cover and competition in midfield but is likely not to be involved.

Slot will then have to decide on who else he must deliver disappointing news to. In truth, it is likely that an attacker has to watch from the Goodison stands. Assessing the situation, it is likely to be between Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott.

Chiesa has struggled to build momentum since his arrival from Juventus last summer. The winger has had fitness issues and has been carefully managed. Slot has Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota to select from in the final third and Chiesa underwhelmed in the loss to a physical Plymouth outfit.

But Elliott was also well below his best and his handball inside the Reds' box led to Ryan Hardie's 53rd-minute winner from the penalty spot. Elliott has not made a single Premier League start this season, although he missed several months with a fractured foot and made the difference off the bench in a 2-0 win at Brentford last month.

However, the pair might well be involved as Darwin Nunez was not photographed. It could be the simple matter that the striker, who came off the bench at Plymouth, was not snapped. Nunez did, however, miss training before Plymouth following the birth of his child in Spain and that is another possible reason why he might not have been involved.

Players spotted in Liverpool training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell.

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Chiesa.