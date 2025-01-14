Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Arne Slot has almost an entire fit squad to select from.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has insisted Diogo Jota is now ready to play 90 minutes in the Premier League for Liverpool.

The Reds have been cautious with Jota’s fitness since he returned from a rib injury. The striker was sidelined for the best part of two months. But Jota got a full game under his belt after opening the scoring in a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portugal international was first-choice centre-forward before his injury sustained against Chelsea last October. And as Premier League leaders Liverpool prepare to face third-placed Nottingham Forest in a seismic clash tonight, Jota is available to play for the duration if Slot decides. The Reds head coach at his pre-match press conference: “I think all of them have for 80 per cent the same programme and then the last 20 per cent is for every player individual. They do individual work in the gym as well. It's not only for him that we have a special programme.

“We try to have a special programme for all the squad players we have. It's true. He is, like all the others, someone I like to have in my squad. I like to have him available and when it comes to building up his match fitness, I think you also saw that it went from 30 minutes to 30 minutes to a bit more and a bit more. Now he's ready to play 90 and that's a good thing because we have to play many games in the upcoming weeks. It's nice to have him available and hopefully it stays like this for the last four or five months.”

Liverpool will be without only two players against Forest. Joe Gomez has a hamstring issue while Darwin Nunez misses out due to suspension for accruing five yellow cards. It means that Slot will have to omit two members of his squad for the City Ground encounter.

Third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros will be surplus to requirements after being on the bench against Accrington. Alisson Becker will be between the posts and Caoimhin Kelleher, who featured in the Stanley win, is set to deputise. Meanwhile, it is likely that Tyler Morton is also left out of the Reds’ set-up. Morton has made only four appearances this season but none have been in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder admitted he may have to be ‘selfish’ and depart Liverpool in the January transfer window. “This month’s obviously a big month for myself,” Morton told LFCTV after the Accrington game.

“It’s decision time and I think I’m ready to kick on and be a proper professional. Definitely I’m ready to kick on now and move up a step. If that’s here, if that’s somewhere else, I think football’s football and I’ve got to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”