Arne Slot to pay 'up to €100m' for first Liverpool signing who will 'finally end up at Anfield' - reports
Liverpool are in pole position to sign Benfica defender Antonio Silva, reports suggest.
According to Real Madrid Confidencial, the Reds ‘will finally end up arriving at Anfield’ when Arne Slot takes charge of the helm.
It has been suggested that Los Blancos have been keeping tabs on Silva, who has scored two goals in 50 appearances for Benfica this season, and he has ‘many qualities’ that the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy admire.
But it is claimed that the Reds are prepared to meet the centre-back’s release clause of €100 million.
Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a centre-back, with the club announcing Joel Matip’s departure after spending eight years on Merseyside. Meanwhile, captain Virgil van Dijk is about to enter the final year of his contract.
Ibrahima Konate has fallen down the pecking order in the final weeks of the season, with youngster Jarell Quansah being preferred alongside van Dijk. Joe Gomez is the Reds’ other recognised centre-back but has largely operated in both full-back positions this season. Gomez has started only one Premier League game in the middle of defence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.