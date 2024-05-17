Benfica defender Antonio Silva. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool transfer news as Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva is linked.

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Benfica defender Antonio Silva, reports suggest.

According to Real Madrid Confidencial, the Reds ‘will finally end up arriving at Anfield’ when Arne Slot takes charge of the helm.

It has been suggested that Los Blancos have been keeping tabs on Silva, who has scored two goals in 50 appearances for Benfica this season, and he has ‘many qualities’ that the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy admire.

But it is claimed that the Reds are prepared to meet the centre-back’s release clause of €100 million.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a centre-back, with the club announcing Joel Matip’s departure after spending eight years on Merseyside. Meanwhile, captain Virgil van Dijk is about to enter the final year of his contract.