Arne Slot to ponder Liverpool debut as eight players could miss Southampton clash

Liverpool vs Southampton team news ahead of the Premier League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool have the chance to open up a 16-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table when they face Southampton at Anfield today.

The Reds head into the encounter as heavy favourites as they face a Saints outfit rooted to the bottom of the division and doomed for relegation. Many will believe that it will be a case of how many goals Arne Slot’s side score - but the head coach is warning against complacency.

The Southampton game may be sandwiched between facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 and a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. And no matter how far ahead Liverpool are in the title race, they can ill-afford any slip-ups in their pursuit of silverware. That’s why Slot wants supporters to get into Anfield earlier than usual to build an atmosphere - and put pressure on second-placed Arsenal, who are not in action until they face Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds boss said: “I have to convince my players that we play three finals and I am hoping – and that is why every time I come up with the word final - that I influence our fans so they understand how important they are going to be tomorrow. I hope they will not come into the stadium five minutes before the kick-off, I'm hoping the stadium is already filled half an hour before kick-off so these players get the reward for what they did in Paris for working so hard. They have great songs: sometimes when I look at social media I see these songs they do for Lucho, Virgil or Macca and they are really creative with these songs. Let's hear them tomorrow – although I am in the stands (serving a touchline ban).”

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez (both hamstring) against Southampton along with midfielder Tyler Morton. The Reds are also sweating on Cody Gakpo to return to fitness. The forward, who has scored 16 goals this season, has an ankle issue and it will be a close call on whether he can feature.

Slot could also be tempted to shuffle his forward line against the Saints. As a result, he could hand out a full Premier League debut to Federico Chiesa. The winger has had limited chances since signing from Juventus last summer and made just three substitute appearances in the top flight. But if Slot looks to rest Luis Diaz on the left flank and/ or the versatile Diogo Jota then Chiesa could be given an opportunity. The likes of Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Jarell Quansah could also come into the line-up.

Southampton team news

There will be a return to Anfield for Adam Lallana. The midfielder, a key part of Liverpool’s 2020 Premier League-winning squad, has shaken off a hamstring injury. St Mary’s boss Ivan Juric has admitted that centre-back James Bree will be unavailable, although Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are available.

Juric said via the Southern Daily Echo: “We are all good, only James Bree is out. I can say that when we had our defensive (options), we were much better with Jan and with Harwood-Bellis. I didn't have to adapt anybody who was there in the defence. Now everybody is coming back. This is good news for us."

Ryan Fraser, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios remain sidelined for Southampton, who were beaten 4-0 by Chelsea last time out.