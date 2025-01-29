Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have only 11 senior players available for their Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Kopites aplenty will be delighted with Arne Slot's decision to rest a plethora of Liverpool players.

To their credit, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister are a chief reason why the Reds are already into the last 16 of the Champions League. After seven wins from as many matches, Liverpool head into their final fixture of the league phase against PSV Eindhoven having secured at least second spot and need a point to finish top.

Slot has taken a much-weakened squad back to his native Netherlands. A total of 21 players have travelled - but only 11 can truly be classed as senior players.

Centre-back decision

Surprisingly, there is only one centre-back in Jarell Quansah involved. Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have remained on Merseyside while Joe Gomez is still not ready to feature after a hamstring injury despite being part of training.

Therefore, Slot will have to unleash a new partnership in central defence. It will be intriguing who plays alongside Quansah. The Liverpool head coach could opt for a makeshift option and ask Andy Robertson to step up. Robertson is the longest-serving player of the contingent and likely to captain the Reds if he does start. Given his seniority, he may need to do a job and Kostas Tsimikas could be deployed on the left-hand side of defence.

Wataru Endo, of course, was a centre-half in the first half of his career before moving into midfield. He's operated there on several occasions this season, dropping back in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg when Quansah was forced off and in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington. But as Slot is also short of experienced midfielders - Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott are the only others - Endo may be needed in the engine room.

There is the possibility of Slot handing out a debut, though. Amara Nallo would be the next in line as he's made the trip to PSV. The 18-year-old has been on the bench twice this term and regularly captained Liverpool under-19s in the UEFA Youth League. Although he's still of under-18 level, he has been a regular for the under-21s since he arrived at the Reds from West Ham in the summer of 2023. While at the Hammers, he was described as a Rolls Royce by under-16s coach Carlton Cole.

Slot’s plans

Certainly, there are decisions for Slot to weigh up. The Anfield supremo has made it clear that he wants to win the game and many of his troops who have been on the periphery of things this season to complete 90 minutes.

Slot said at his pre-match press conference: "A very wise man once said to me, 'I have never seen anything good coming from losing a football game' so we are not going into the game tomorrow trying to lose the game, we will do everything we can to try to win it, of course.

"The second thing is that because we mainly start with 13 or 14 players that have shared most of the playing time, the ones that haven't played a lot it's very useful for them to have 90 minutes. Because if we do get into injury problems, these players will have a bit of game rhythm then as well. So, it's a choice that we've made for the long term. It doesn't tell you anything about the results in the short term but definitely it helps us for the long term."

That could rule out a possible debut for Nallo - but it's not out of the realms of possibility.