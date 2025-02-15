Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolves at Anfield.

Arne Slot will not have to deliver any disappointing news to a senior Liverpool player ahead of the clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds chief has had to omit members of his squad of late. Such is the healthy injury situation, Slot has had the luxury that all managers covet. Yet there is a downside and that is having to inform a player they are not required.

Chiesa omission

It’s what Slot had to do for the Merseyside derby against Everton. Federico Chiesa was denied a first taste of the famous showdown nor a chance to experience Goodison Park as he was left out of the visitors’ set-up. Chiesa has struggled for impetus since joining Liverpool from Juventus for £10 million in August. A lack of fitness, having been frozen out at the Serie A side in the summer, put him behind his new team-mates and he was playing catch-up for a significant period.

And while Chiesa has somewhat got up to speed, he has failed to break into Slot's regular plans. In truth, it was always going to be difficult given the potency of the wingers. Mo Salah is in imperious form, firing his 27th goal of the season in the 2-2 draw against Everton, while Cody Gakpo has been outstanding since being deployed on the left. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are also ahead in the pecking order.

Chiesa had a chance to impress in last weekend's FA Cup trip to Plymouth Argyle. Yet the Italy international underwhelmed against the Championship basement side as the Premier League leaders suffered a shock 1-0 loss. He struggled to make an impact and couldn’t get to grips with the physical test.

As Slot had more than 20 players available against Everton, it was Chiesa who was the unfortunate one to not be involved. But given that Curtis Jones was given a second yellow card after the full-time whistle for grabbing Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was celebrating in front of the away fans, a squad berth has opened up. That means Chiesa will be recalled. The 27-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Reds, scoring once.

On Jones’ dismissal, Slot - who also received a red card - said: “I like a lot that he stands up for the team – for the team and for the fans – but there are also other ways to do that, maybe. I will talk with him about that, but it is the same for me. I should've acted differently after the game as well. It's an emotional sport and sometimes individuals, out of emotion, make the wrong decision. That's definitely what I did.”

Gakpo doubt

Liverpool are also sweating on the fitness of Cody Gakpo against Wolves. The forward, who has scored 16 goals in 35 games this season, picked up a knock against Everton and will be assessed.

Joe Gomez has a recurrence of a hamstring injury, with Liverpool considering an operation. The defender suffered his issue in last weekend’s shock 1-0 FA Cup loss at Plymouth Argyle. Tyler Morton had shoulder surgery earlier this week so James McConnell could be on the bench if Gakpo is not passed fit.