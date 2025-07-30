Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool during a pre-season training session at Kai Tak Stadium on July 24, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Yokohama F. Marinos confirmed for the pre-season friendly.

Arne Slot has named a strong Liverpool team for their final game of their pre-season tour of Asia.

The Reds face Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos at the Nissan Stadium and fans will get a first glimpse of new signing Hugo Ekitike. The striker, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million leads the line.

Ekitike will be rubbing shoulders with a Liverpool team that looks close to the one that could start the Premier League title defence. Milos Kerkez, signed for £40 million from Bournemouth, is handed his maiden start at left-back. In addition, £100 million record arrival Florian Wirtz continues in the No.10 role.

Slot also deploys his strongest centre-back pairing in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with Conor Bradley handed the right-back berth ahead of Jeremie Frimpong.

Giorgi Mamardashvili features in goal with Alisson Becker returning to the UK earlier this week for personal reasons. In addition, Alexis Mac Allister is involved in his first game of the summer programme after recovering from injury.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Subs: Woodman, Pecsi, Endo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni