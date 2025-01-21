Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arne Slot is not willing to part ways with this player in January or the summer this year.

A number of Liverpool players have received interest from rivals clubs over the last few months as the Reds continue their charge towards the Premier League title. After the team stayed relatively in tact following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds could now be preparing for several player departures at the end of the season.

With the league title on the line, it’s highly unlikely Arne Slot will sacrifice any of his squad at this halfway point. However, the rumours are picking up surrounding potential summer exits, especially when it comes to fringe players and the three approaching the end of their contracts.

While the speculation continues over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, others like Harvey Elliott are also being monitored.

Interest shown in Harvey Elliott

Borussia Dortmund and Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion have both been linked with the 21-year-old recently. Despite the rumours and his limited game time under new management, Elliott has stressed his desire to stay on Merseyside.

“Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team,” he told The Athletic last week. “I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”

Having Elliott remain on the books seems to be a view also shared by those high up at the club. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘not considering’ entertaining any offers for Elliott now or during the summer. Slot ‘remains keen’ to keep the England U21 star at Anfield, and he is viewed as a ‘key part of the Liverpool side for years to come’.

Elliott is yet to make a Premier League start this season and has just 11 appearances overall under his belt so far. His absences have mostly been down to a recent foot injury but he has also struggled to make it off the bench on a number of occasions as Slot continues to work out his strongest 11 ahead of the summer window.

Harvey Elliott, one for Liverpool’s future

Slot has seemingly made it clear that he wants to keep Elliott on the books for the foreseeable future. Despite his limited game time, the versatile star made a huge impact on Liverpool’s latest result against Brentford. After coming on for the last ten minutes, Elliott provided an assist for Darwin Núñez’s second goal to help the Reds extend their lead to six points again at the top of the table.

Despite being a midfielder by trade, Elliott has often proven himself out wide for Liverpool. Last season, he made a total of 16 appearances at right-wing and has spent most of his time on either the right or left flank so far this season, as opposed to an attacking or central midfield role.