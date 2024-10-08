Arne Slot's brilliant Liverpool start compared to Jurgen Klopp's first 10 games
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liverpool’s start to life under Arne Slot has been highly praised by all in the football world, winning nine from a possible 10 in all competitions.
They top the Premier League (by a point) are into the fourth-round of the EFL Cup and have won both of their UEFA Champions League games against AC Milan and Bologna. It has been a smooth transition from the Jurgen Klopp era that lasted nearly nine years.
In fact, Slot has hailed the former boss for leaving such a strong squad for him to take over and he has been hugely respectful and complimentary about his predecessor who took over the club in 2015 in far different circumstances, with both starting XI’s looking very different. With the international break in full swing, we’ve decided to look back on Klopp’s first 10 games compared to Slot’s to see how different both of their experiences have been.
Jurgen Klopp’s first 10 games
Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool - Premier League
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan - Europa League - Devic 15’, Can 37’
Liverpool 1-1 Southampton - Premier League - Benteke 77’, Mane 86’
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth - Premier League - Clyne 17’
Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool - Premier League - Ramires 4’, Coutinho 45+3’, 74’, Benteke 83’
Rubin Kazan 0-1 Liverpool - Europa League - Ibe 52’
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace - Premier League - Bolasie 21’, Coutinho 42’, Dann 82’
Manchester City 1-4 Liverpool - Premier League - Mangala (OG) 7’, Coutinho 23’, Firmino 32’, Aguero 44’, Skrtel 81’
Liverpool 2-1 Bordeaux - Europa League - Saivet 33’, Milner (P) 38’, Benteke 45+1
Liverpool 1-0 Swansea - Premier League - Milner (P) 62’
Played 10, W6, D3, L1
Loading....
Arne Slot’s first 10 games
Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool - Premier League - Jota 60’, Salah 65’
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford - Premier League - Diaz 13’, Salah 70’
Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool - Premier League - Diaz 35’, Diaz 42’, Salah 56’
Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Hudson-Odoi 72’
AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Pulisic 3’, Konate 23’, Van Dijk 41’, Szoboszlai 67’
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth - Premier League - Diaz 26’, 28’, Nunez 37’
Liverpool 5-1 West Ham United - EFL Cup 3rd Round - Quansah (OG) 21’, Jota 25’, 49’, Salah 74’, Gakpo 90’, 90+3’
Wolves 1-2 Liverpool - Premier League - Konate 45+2’, Ait-Nouri 56’, Salah (P) 61’
Liverpool 2-0 Bologna - UEFA Champions League - Mac Allister 11’, Salah 75’
Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool - Premier League - Jota 9’
Played 10, W9, L1
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.