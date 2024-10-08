Arne Slot's brilliant Liverpool start compared to Jurgen Klopp's first 10 games

Liverpool FC news: The Dutchman has had a brilliant start to life on Merseyside.

They top the Premier League (by a point) are into the fourth-round of the EFL Cup and have won both of their UEFA Champions League games against AC Milan and Bologna. It has been a smooth transition from the Jurgen Klopp era that lasted nearly nine years.

In fact, Slot has hailed the former boss for leaving such a strong squad for him to take over and he has been hugely respectful and complimentary about his predecessor who took over the club in 2015 in far different circumstances, with both starting XI’s looking very different. With the international break in full swing, we’ve decided to look back on Klopp’s first 10 games compared to Slot’s to see how different both of their experiences have been.