Liverpool confirm Arne Slot as new manager as contract length and compensation fee revealed
Liverpool have announced Arne Slot as their new manager.
Slot takes charge of the Reds from 1 June, subject to a work permit. He will succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat after his emotional send-off yesterday.
Slot joins Liverpool from Feyenoord, with a compensation fee of around £9.4 million. The Dutchman has signed a reported three-year contract on Merseyside.
Slot, 45, has spent the past three years as Feyenoord manager. He guided the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title last season and the KNBV Cup this campaign.
