Feyenoord's Dutch headcoach Arne Slot waves during a Dutch Eredivisie first division football match between Feyenoord and Excelsior Rotterdam at the Feyenoord Stadium de Kuip in Rotterdam on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Bart Stoutjesdijk / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by BART STOUTJESDIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have announced Arne Slot as their new manager.

Slot takes charge of the Reds from 1 June, subject to a work permit. He will succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat after his emotional send-off yesterday.

Slot joins Liverpool from Feyenoord, with a compensation fee of around £9.4 million. The Dutchman has signed a reported three-year contract on Merseyside.

