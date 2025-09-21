Arne Slot has explained the role of goalscorer Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Everton.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot hailed the defensive contributions of Ryan Gravenberch despite being Liverpool’s attacking force in their Merseyside derby victory.

The Reds retained the city’s bragging rights as they earned a 2-1 win over Everton at Anfield. Gravenberch delivered a man-of-the-match performance as he was involved in both goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Netherlands international broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with a deft finish before he assisted Hugo Ekitike’s 29th-minute strike. Gravenberch has been given more of a licence to get forward this season, having played the deepest of the midfield en route to Liverpool winning the Premier League title last term.

But Slot was keen to shine a light on the work that the former Bayern Munich man did on the back foot. The Reds head coach had planned to withdraw Gravenberch after an hour but stayed on the pitch due to Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye reducing the arrears.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot said: “I was planning to take him off after 60 minutes but then we conceded a goal. I think he has taken the spotlight mainly because of the attacking things he does, but I also see how much he runs off the ball, how many times he is there to help out Conor [Bradley] when he is in a two-v-one situation and the same for Dominik Szoboszlai.

“The amount of sprints they make to help Conor, but Mo Salah as well – but because of that we can leave Mo a bit more forward and get the best out of Mo also. He has done very well and now it's maybe a bit more in the spotlight because of these goals and assists, but even if he didn't have that he would have still played really well. But it's also nice that after six games there is something more positive than last season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot explained why Gravenberch has been handed the freedom to foray into more attacking areas and suggested it is part of Liverpool’s ‘evolution of a team’. He added: “I think it's for every player the same, you need a team around you to show how good you are. I know we have a lot of good players, like I just mentioned. Both goals were similar, [in a] similar area that we attacked – first with Ryan, second time with Hugo with the pace these two have.

“Like I said, first half it was a joy to watch, although we got a little bit of a warning just before half-time with maybe their first shot on target, I'm not sure. Second half, you could see, that's always the difficult thing of conceding the 2-1 if you are already 2-0 up, then you're a bit in doubt maybe. Normally we're not in doubt, normally we always just keep on attacking, but I've said enough about our schedule now and that reason. But again, I think we had better chances to score the third than they had to score the second.

“I think this is the evolution of a team. You constantly try to do different things. You try to keep what's really good but other teams try to adjust to us as well, so we need to constantly evolve. And apart from that, we have different players now than we had last season, so sometimes you adjust a little bit also by the quality of the players you have now compared to the ones we had last season. I wouldn't say [he has] freedom but he has the moments that he can help the attack – but that has a lot to do with the way the other team presses. He has a bit more freedom.”