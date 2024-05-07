Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez believes that Arne Slot deserved his raucous send-off ahead of taking charge of Liverpool.

Slot is poised to become the Reds’ new boss after Jurgen Klopp departs from the Anfield hot seat in a matter of weeks. The Dutchman has carried out a sterling job at Feyenoord, guiding the club to the Eredivisie title last season and the KNBV Cup this campaign.

Slot was serenaded by Feyenoord supporters at De Kuip after their 5-0 thrashing of PEC Zwolle last weekend. And Gimenez, who came off the bench to fire a double, hailed the ‘great memories’ Slot has created in Rotterdam.

Via 1908.nl, the striker said: "He deserves every word that the Legion sings for him. He has made great memories here. He deserves it. We as players have a lot of confidence in him and we enjoy this in these last matches.”

Gimenez has proved to be one of Slot’s shrewdest pieces of business since taking charge of Feyenoord in 2021. Recruited from Mexican outfit Cruz Azul for €6 million in the summer of 2022, he has been prolific at De Kuip. This campaign, Gimenez has plundered 26 goals and recorded eight assists in 41 appearances. As a result, he been linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Tottenham reportedly keen.