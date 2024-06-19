Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been revealed and they will face newly promoted Ipswich Town in their opening clash of the competition. After falling away from another title race during Jurgen Klopp’s final season, the Reds will be eager to hit the ground running and start the Arne Slot era off with a statement result.

Before they can look at the first day of the season though, Liverpool will need to consider their options on the summer transfer window. The Reds have found themselves linked with a number of impressive targets this summer and we can’t help but wonder which of the recent rumours will come to fruition.

We’ve taken a look at the latest reports on the transfer rumour mill and put together a potential starting XI for Slot’s first game in charge of Liverpool. Check out the lineup below, taking into consideration players potentially leaving the club, targets on the radar for Liverpool, and current stars who are likely to stay despite contrasting reports.

GK: Alisson There is no reason to believe there will be anyone rivalling Alisson for the starting spot next season and he will remain a key figure at Anfield.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Fresh from England's midfield at Euro 2024, Alexander-Arnold will most likely return to his usual spot at right-back while Arne Slot gets his first squad together.

CB: Leny Yoro A new report from Fabrizio Romano claims that if Real Madrid cannot afford Yoro, then Liverpool are a 'strong candidate' to sign him this summer as they explore new options to hopefully avoid another defensive injury crisis.