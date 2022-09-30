Emile Smith Rowe has undergone surgery for a groin injury,

Arsenal have confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe has been forced to undergo surgery ahead of their upcoming clash against Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder has been struggling with a groin issue and underwent the knife during the international break.

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table, having won six of their opening seven matches. They play Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby tomorrow.

As things stand, Liverpool trail Arsenal by nine points ahead of their clash against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds make the trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 9 October.

And Arsenal will be without Smith Rowe, who scored 11 goals in 37 games last season, until after the World Cup.

A club statement said: "Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.