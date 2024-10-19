Arsenal confirm three major injury absences ahead of Liverpool clash as club give official reason
Arsenal are without Bukayo Saka for their clash against AFC Bournemouth this evening.
The winger suffered an injury during England’s 2-1 loss against Greece in the international break. And Saka has been unable to feature for the Gunners as they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, while defender Jurrien Timber is also not involved on the south coast.
Arsenal have confirmed that Saka has a ‘slight hamstring injury’. And now Mikel Arteta’s side may be sweating on the key man when they face Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday. The Gunners are also awaiting to see if captain Martin Odegaard, who has been out for a month with an ankle issue, can be back available. Head coach Arteta said: “I think he’s not going to be fit for this game. Next week will be a different story, but again, in that later stage of rehab where he is at the moment, because he’s doing already a lot of the stuff, he needs to clear some markers, he needs to clear certain things, he needs to be comfortable doing things especially with the ball. I think next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.”
The encounter between Arsenal and Liverpool will see two outfits aiming to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title do battle. The Reds are currently top of the table as they prepare to face Chelsea at Anfield tomorrow. But they could go into the game in third spot should Arsenal prevail against Bournemouth and City triumph at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.
