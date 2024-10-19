Arsenal injury news on Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal have confirmed that Saka has a ‘slight hamstring injury’. And now Mikel Arteta’s side may be sweating on the key man when they face Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday. The Gunners are also awaiting to see if captain Martin Odegaard, who has been out for a month with an ankle issue, can be back available. Head coach Arteta said: “I think he’s not going to be fit for this game. Next week will be a different story, but again, in that later stage of rehab where he is at the moment, because he’s doing already a lot of the stuff, he needs to clear some markers, he needs to clear certain things, he needs to be comfortable doing things especially with the ball. I think next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.”