Arsenal could help Liverpool complete Marc Guehi signing - here's why

Liverpool are interested in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

It’s an area of Liverpool’s squad that Arne Slot will look to address.

The Reds head coach will feel that he is slightly light in central defence. After the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayern Leverkusen for up to £35 million, Liverpool are left one option short. Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are three excellent centre-backs. The former two provided the partnership that was the bedrock to the Reds winning the Premier League title last season. But if Liverpool are to fight on four fronts in 2025-26 then they will need another to replace Quansah.

Gomez had a recurring hamstring injury that required surgery, while Konate has had fitness issues in the past and spent a period absent with a knee complaint. Van Dijk, meanwhile, deserves a rest in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Liverpool will also be planning for the future, with Konate in the final year of his contract. There are suggestions that he wants to join Real Madrid on a free summer in 2026.

Guehi eyed

It is easy to see why Marc Guehi appeals to the Reds. He ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to owners Fenway Sports Group’s recruitment policy. Guehi has just reached the peak years of his career aged 25. Yet he has more than 100 Premier League appearances under his belt for Crystal Palace and captained them to FA Cup glory last season. Guehi is also a regular for England.

The former Chelsea defender has entered the final year of his Selhurst Park deal and it looks highly unlikely he will sign a new contract. Therefore, Palace may want to cash in before the summer transfer window closes. They will have a price in mind, but also know that a replacement will be needed before agreeing to allow Guehi to depart.

Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande has been linked as the potential replacement. But with Viktor Gyokeres looking likely to join the Portuguese club from Arsenal for around £60 million, there may be no pressure for Sporting to sell.

Palace could sign alternative

Yet Arsenal, who finished runners-up to Liverpool in the Premier League last season, could potentially play a role in Slot’s outfit signing Guehi if they do business with Crystal Palace. According to BBC Sport report Sami Mokbel, the Eagles would be interested in signing Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior if they cannot recruit Diomande.

Speaking to the Latte Firm on YouTube, he said: “Palace have looked at Jacob Kiwior before, but what we need to understand about that dynamic is Dougie Friedmann has left Palace now, and he's no longer a supporting director. He's obviously taken a job in Saudi.

“So whether that interest is as strong, now Dougie Friedmann is gone. I'm not so sure. But he was certainly on the list of players that they have been interested in or have been interested in before. So I'd imagine having done that due diligence, if they were looking at replacements for Marc Guehi and they can't get the one player that they want. The one player that they want to sign is Diomande from Sporting."

"But my understanding of that situation is that finances aren't necessarily flowing at Palace at the moment, so that’s an expensive deal to do. So whether they can get that deal over the line remains to be seen. But if they can't get it over, if they can't get that deal done for Diomande, then maybe you look at Kiwior for backup.”

Kiwior performed admirably during the later stages of last season after Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a serious hamstring injury. But Arsenal are set to bolster their defensive options after agreeing a deal for Cristhian Mosquera of Valencia. Along with Gabriel, the Gunners have William Saliba, Riccardo Caliafiori, Jurrien Timber and Ben White who can play in the middle of the rearguard so Kiwior could be surplus to requirements. And if is Palace do swoop then that could give Liverpool the green light for Guehi.