Arsenal are reportedly also keen on a move for Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer - but a special clause could derail interest

Calafiori, 22, was a shining light under Thiago Motta last season helping his side qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1964. He played 37 times across centre-back and left-back and managed two goals and five assists during the season.

Currently starring at Euro 2024, he shone in their first game against Albania but inadvertently netted an own goal in the defeat to Spain. However, he redeemed himself with a strong, late run and assist in their final group game against Croatia and now they await a knockout tie against Switzerland.

While many clubs have posted an interest, Matteo Maretto of Relevo has claimed that: ‘In the last few hours, Arsenal have also investigated the profile of Riccardo Calafiori. Juventus is the team that moved furthest ahead of its competition.’

Liverpool also had an interest and would eye up the defender to replace the outgoing Joel Matip and possibly be another left-back option. However, for any clubs interested, there is a catch with this deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, the fee could be even more than first thought as FC Basel are set to receive at least 40% of any deal.

Speaking on his Daily Briefing, he said: ‘Bologna will ask for an important fee for Riccardo Calafiori as they owe FC Basel around 40% of the future sale over €6m for the Italian defender.’ Arsenal have some edge given their relationship with Bologna is strong after doing a deal for Takehiro Tomiyasu a few windows back and Calafiori can clearly choose wherever he wants to go.

