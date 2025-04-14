Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with Ajax’s teenager defender Jorrel Hato.

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for a Liverpool-linked defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is set to be a busy market heading into the 2025-26 season. The Reds are on track to claim the Premier League title and require just six points from their final six games after a 2-1 win over West Ham United. Arsenal, on the other hand, are poised to finish as runners-up for a third successive campaign.

Liverpool's ending to the season is underlining that new additions will be needed during the summer, though. A new striker is set to be on the agenda, while they could look to strengthen in defence. A left-back is likely but a left-footed centre-back has also been mooted in some quarters

There have been suggestions that Jorrel Hato is on the Reds' radar. The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, having already made more than 100 appearances for Ajax. This term, Hato - capable of playing centrally and as a full-back - has recorded three goals and six assists in 45 games. Ajax are on track to win the Eredivisie as they sit nine points clear at the summit. The teenager has also been caped six times by the Netherlands.

However, it is suggested by the Daily Mirror that Arsenal are also monitoring the situation of Hato and could make a move. In 2023, the Gunners signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax for a fee of £38.5 million. But it mooted that Mikel Arteta's side would need to offload Jakub Kiwior before making a move. Kiwior has been providing cover after Gabriel Magalhaes’ season-ending hamstring injury.

Hato was recently spotted at Anfield for a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. He attended the game as he is friends with Liverpool midfielder and fellow Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch, who came through the youth ranks at Ajax. But there have been suggestions that Arne Slot’s side have sent scouts to watch Hato this campaign.

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old Spain international has a £50 million release clause installed in his Vitality Stadium contract.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in February, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Liverpool are looking at an important centre-back and will sign an important centre-back. Liverpool love to invest in a young player and not only Huijsen but Hato is being monitored by Liverpool

“I'm told Liverpool are planning, with their scouting department, two or three missions in the Netherlands to follow Hato closely and his progress and will assess what they want to do.

“They have been following this player for a long time. Top clubs always scout players and make a decision on who they want but Hato is on Liverpool's shortlist but there are several players following the player. Chelsea were looking him at some point between October and November in 2024. Let's see who is going to go to Ajax and try to reach an agreement for one of their best players.”