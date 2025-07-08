Triple Arsenal transfer swoop could give Liverpool sleepless nights: Opinion

A moment of respect between Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal | Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool strolled to the Premier League title last season, however, Arsenal could soon pose an entirely different threat.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool haven't been resting on their laurels as Premier League champions, starting quicker than any of their rivals and even overshadowing the work that Pep Guardiola and Man City have done to close the gap at the top of the table.

The record signing of Florian Wirtz set the cat amongst the pigeons whilst Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez would also start for any of the Reds' title challengers. If Darwin Nunez completes his move to Napoli as expected, there will also be a new No.9 at the Anfield outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the efforts by City though, the biggest threat could once again come from London, if Mikel Arteta is given the players who his side are being linked with.

The triple swoop that could see Arsenal pressure Liverpool

For years, Arsenal have been written off as being capable of getting trophies over the line due to their lack of a consistent and available front line striker. Gabriel Jesus could probably have been that man, but injuries and loss of form have seen him resigned to an almost bit part role, when he is fit.

This summer, Arsenal are doing something about it, and Liverpool should be worried.

In Bukayo Saka, they have a player who could get a game for Liverpool, once Mo Salah retires or leaves for pastures new but their issue has always been on the left and through the middle, trying to find the right options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports, Arsenal have agreed terms with Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting Lisbon and are also waiting for Real Madrid to give the thumbs up on Rodrygo being allowed to leave. These could be game changing signings for an Arsenal team that are already well organised in midfield and defence but needed extra firepower and depth in attack.

With Martin Zubimendi already announced, Arsenal look like they aren’t messing about this summer. Next season, the Reds could be in for a more stressful title battle with the Gunners sparking some sleepless nights in a close-run fight.

What has Slot said about Arteta and Arsenal?

Arne Slot has already praised Arteta and how he sets his team up, with players of this quality, the challenge could be a lot stiffer: “Mikel should get, in my opinion, a lot of credit for the way his team plays,” said Slot via The Mail.

“Arsenal can play almost every style. It is a big accomplishment to be able to have only one style, but Mikel's team are capable of being different, as we saw in the two games against PSG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can play off set-pieces. They can defend in a low block and be the dominant team. They can play a high-press. They can build up from the back or play the long ball.

“Every part of the game they are good, and that means it is difficult to analyse them because you don't know what you're going to face.

“The only way you can have that is if you work at a club for so many years but not all managers who have been at clubs a long time can play so many styles. This is special. You don't see it a lot.”