Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ for this Liverpool target.

Liverpool have finally managed to lock in a new contract for star forward Mohamed Salah, meaning the right-wing position is in good hands for next season. There remains a few question marks over the left-hand side of the attack, though.

Despite the Reds enjoying a high goal-scoring season, there is a lot of uncertainty over how their forward three will look after the summer. No Premier League team has scored more goals than champions elect Liverpool this term, but some significant changes could be on the horizon.

It’s no secret that Arne Slot and co are on the market for a new centre-forward, with Darwin Nunez expected to be sold on. Another big talking point is who will be opposite Salah on the wing, with doubt also cast over the futures of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

The latter has struggled with injuries and reports have suggested Liverpool may be open to selling up once the window opens. As for Diaz, the impressive Colombian continues to attract attention from all around the world, and a sale wold open the door for a marquee new signing.

Liverpool face competition for left-winger target

One of the names on Liverpool’s radar at the moment is rapidly rising Brazilian star Jesus Rodriguez of Real Betis. However, according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ for his signature this summer.

The Gunners, along with Liverpool and Chelsea, have sent scouts to keep an eye on Rodriguez in recent La Liga fixtures. Those from the Emirates have been ‘highly impressed’ with his performances so far and they reportedly view him as an ‘exciting potential investment’ for their future plans.

Due to their torrid run in with injuries this season, Arsenal are looking at options to bolster their attacking roster but Betis are eager to keep hold of their winger for a bit longer.

Fichajes has also backed up the interest from Liverpool and their two rivals. The report claims that 19-year-old Rodriguez has a €50 million (£43m) release clause in place.

Luis Diaz Liverpool exit links

Liverpool may need to spend some money on a new left-winger if Diaz leaves the club this summer. Rodriguez has just four goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season, but he could be a valuable rotational player to start with at Anfield.

Diaz has been on the radar of several clubs since Jurgen Klopp left the club and Saudi Arabia’s big presence remains. According to talkSPORT correspondent Ben Jacobs, Al-Nassr have been looking to sign Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr but their rivals Al-Ahli are also making an approach, with Diaz the ‘most likely alternative’ for Al-Nassr.

The report claims that Liverpool could be braced to receive an ‘irresistible offer’ to part ways with the influential Colombian. Al-Nassr have already spent big money on Lucho’s compatriot Jhon Duran this year. The club spent £64 million on the former Aston Villa star, which could also be a tempting angle for Diaz.