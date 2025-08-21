Arsenal 'offer £60m package' to hijack Premier League transfer ahead of Leeds and Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool could face a rejuvenated Arsenal later this month with the Gunners making a big move in the transfer market

Last season, Liverpool and Arsenal were the two main contenders for the Premier League title before Arne Slot’s men pulled away to be crowned champions with four games to spare.

The two clubs are expected to be among the man challengers again this term, alongside Manchester City.

It makes the pair’s meeting on Sunday, August 31 all the more intriguing. The pair will do battle at Anfield after drawing 2-2 in their last meeting on Merseyside, which came after Liverpool had claimed the title.

While that game did not turn out to be important in the outcome of the title - the meeting later this month could have huge ramifications on who finishes top in May. It might only be the third game for both clubs - but every point is precious.

It makes the coming week all the more interesting as both clubs will have an eye on what the other is doing on the transfer market - with the Reds strongly linked with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Arsenal suffer major injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

Before Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield, they are both in action this weekend. The Gunners host newly-promoted Leeds United after their 1-0 win over Everton on Monday while the Reds make the trip to Newcastle.

Kai Havertz is highly unlikely to face Liverpool in just over a week, as David Ornstein has reported the forward has suffered an injury. He said on X: “Arsenal forward Kai Havertz set for spell out with knee injury.”

He added that the assessment of the injury was at an early stage and the duration of his absence was unclear. However, it does not appear to be a short-term issue as Arsenal are now “actively exploring transfer market for signing to strengthen attack & provide cover”.

Arsenal land Eberechi Eze - and poised to get him in time for Liverpool

In another huge twist in what appears a non-stop transfer market, Arsenal have hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s deal for Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze. The Gunners might not get a deal over the line in time for their clash with Leeds as Eze is set to play for the Eagles on Thursday night.

However, Arsenal crucially have plenty of time to get a deal done before playing Liverpool at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano gave a huge update on the transfer on Wednesday night, saying: “Following talks tonight, Arsenal are convinced that Eberechi Eze prefers to join them over Tottenham. £60m package offered to Palace with easier add-ons and faster payment terms to try beat Spurs. Negotiations underway.”

He then followed that up soon after to give the famous ‘here we go’ to the deal: “Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties.

“Crystal Palace to receive package in excess of £60m as Eze preferred AFC over Spurs.

“Arsenal win race over Tottenham, been in advanced talks for days but never sealed.”

While the day started out as a tough one for Arsenal, who look set to lose Havertz ahead of an important game against Liverpool, their £60m deal for Eze could seriously improve their ranks - and their hopes of giving the Reds a tough test at Anfield in just over a week.