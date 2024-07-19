Getty Images

A roundup of the latest headlines for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy end to the summer transfer window after Richard Hughes assured fans and the media of a ‘crescendo’ in August following a quiet spell so far. The Reds have a lot to consider as they are in need of new signings but must also address players who are looking to leave either imminently or next year.

While Liverpool weigh up their options and continue to hold conversations behind the scenes, their rivals are working on their own needs. Let’s take a look at what has been reported on some of their closest opponents ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Arsenal braced for second offer following recent snub

Arsenal are eager to bolster their ranks this summer but they know they also need to offload some players and trim down their current squad. A number of first team stars have been highlighted as potential sale targets, including homegrown talent Emile Smith Rowe.

Cashing in on the 23-year-old will land Arsenal a profit but they are clearly not willing to sell for just any price. They recently rejected an offer from Fulham and now Crystal Palace are ‘preparing’ their own bid for Smith Rowe. According to talkSPORT, the offer knocked back from Fulham was worth £25 million and the Eagles are readying a £30 million, but that still may not be enough.

Arsenal will reportedly only sanction the sale of Smith Rowe this summer if they receive a bid of £35 million. With two years left on his deal, they are hoping for a decent transfer fee.

Newcastle ‘make contact’ for Chelsea forward

Newcastle had been one of the clubs keen on signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, who eventually snubbed all Premier League interest to join Bayern Munich instead. Now, Eddie Howe and co reportedly view Madueke as a more ‘realistic option’, despite the fact he is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030.

No formal talks have yet been held, as Newcastle are looking to learn the 22-year-old’s availability for a summer move. Madueke contributed eight goals and three assists in his first full season with Chelsea, following his £29 million move from PSV in January 2023.

The England youth international a right winger by trade but can also play on the left and even in the centre-forward position when called upon. Last season, he started the last nine Premier League fixtures in a row.