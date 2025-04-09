Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal earned a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League amid a Premier League title race with Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kopites might have found themselves in a peculiar position of cheering on their nearest rivals on Tuesday night.

Sections of Liverpool fans would have been pleased that Arsenal ran out emphatic 3-0 winners over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. The Gunners put the current European champions to the sword, with Declan Rice netting two sublime free-kicks and Mikel Merino on target. It gives Arsenal a marked advantage ahead of next week’s return clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s highly unlikely that the North London side will catch Liverpool in the Premier League title race. The Reds are 11 points clear at the summit of the table and require a further 11 points to claim the silverware. But given Arne Slot’s side have hit a dip in form, losing three of their past four matches in all competitions - most recently a 3-2 defeat by Fulham - any advantage will be welcome.

The fact is that Arsenal may put more of their focus on trying to claim their maiden Champions League trophy and further forego any slim hopes Liverpool could be reeled in. Key players for their encounter against Brentford on Saturday may well be rested. Given that Rice suffered an issue with his foot and key winger Bukayo Saka was forced off with a knock, it’s feasible that the pair will find themselves on the bench before the crunch showdown in the Spanish capital.

Rice and Saka injury news

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arteta said via the club’s website: “I think Dec had an issue with his foot, I don't know if it was a tackle or what it was, and Bukayo was after he got tackled on the foul, I think he had a knock and he had to go.”

Arteta hint

Arsenal went into the Madrid game after a largely lacklustre 1-1 draw against Everton last weekend. Arteta suggested his player had ‘been waiting’ for the encounter with Los Blancos which suggests the Gunners’ primary focus is in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know how much work and how many decisions a lot of people have made in this football club, to live the night that we had tonight,” Arteta added. “I told them, thank you so much for making us enjoy the journey, to come here, and thank you, for me feeling so convinced that tonight we're going to do it, and we're going to make it happen. It was a genuine feeling because I think we are prepared to do that, and now we have to go to the Bernabeu and do it, and that will be another step.

“A completely different game, two different worlds of football and demands from the opposition, and you could sense they've been waiting for this game. The moment that we got the draw, there isn't a team or a club that is going to motivate you for the right reasons, because they changed the history of the competition, and they are the best team by far in the competition, and our challenge and opportunity was to face them and try to beat them.