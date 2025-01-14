Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has given an Arsenal injury update on Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a long-term injury blow in the Premier League title race against Liverpool.

The Gunners find themselves six points behind the table-topping Reds. After finishing runners-up in the past two seasons, time is running out for Arsenal if they are to catch Arne Slot’s Liverpool and claim their first top-flight crown in 21 years.

However, the London outfit have been plagued by injury issues and currently have key forward Bukayo Saka absent with a hamstring issue. And to compound their issues, they have lost Gabriel Jesus for the rest of the campaign. The striker was forced off in Arsenal’s FA Cup penalty shootout loss to Manchester United last weekend.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted he was worried for Jesus’ issue after the game. The Athletic reports that the ex-Man City forward has a suspected ACL rupture that will mean he’s ‘set for a long spell out’ - and it ‘represents another major blow for Arsenal’.

Ahead of tomorrow’s North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Arteta did not want to confirm the reports until the ex-Man City forward has another scan later today.

“We know more now,” Arteta said at his pre-match press conference. “It’s not looking good at all. We need to review with one more specialist but will have more information later this afternoon. I don’t want to confirm anything until we have the final report. We were very worried after the game and are very worried today. Let’s wait until this afternoon.

Arsenal could find themselves nine points behind Liverpool heading into their showdown against fierce rivals Spurs. Slot’s troops travel to Nottingham Forest tonight.

The likes of captain Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori have spent time on the sidelines for the Gunners this season, while Ben White is currently absent with a long-term knee issue. Arteta has admitted that it has been tough but told Arsenal to embrace the challenge.

He added: “It's the most challenging period that we've had. Things happen for a reason in this life, we have to adapt. Look at how the team performs.”