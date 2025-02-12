Arsenal are six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League and could be without Kai Havertz for a period.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal are reportedly sweating on the fitness of another attacking player amid the Premier League title race.

The Gunners are six points behind Liverpool in the table - and that gap could stretch to nine should Arne Slot’s side triumph in the Merseyside derby against Everton. If the Reds prevail then Arsenal will have a mountain to climb as they harbour ambitions of claiming the top-flight crown for the first time in 21 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikel Arteta’s troops were in the market for a new forward in the winter transfer market but one did not arrive despite reportedly having an offer turned down for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal injuries

And it is suggested that Kai Havertz may now have an issue of his own. With Arsenal not in action last weekend after crashing out of the FA Cup, they took the chance to travel to Dubai for some warm-weather training. The Daily Mail suggests that Havertz picked up a hamstring-related setback earlier this week although ‘the precise diagnosis remains unconfirmed’.

Havertz is the Gunners’ top scorer this season, having netted 15 times in all competitions but they now face a wait as to whether the Germany international will be available for the trip to Leicester City. After failing to bring in a new attacking option, Arteta admitted there was a chance that Havertz may have to play in all of the North London outfit’s remaining games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a possibility, but maybe we go through that scenario and he scores another 15 or 18 goals,” he said. "Can you imagine? That's a good scenario. Kai has played a lot of football but his robustness and his availability is unbelievable.

"Genetically, he is a powerhouse. He is so well-built. He is a player that anything you ask him, he is happy to do: to run, to be very robust, to make long distances. His body absorbs everything - and then he really looks after himself.

"When you see the professional, how he lives his life, it is immaculate. He does more than any other player there. That is not a coincidence. And he is so intelligent. He knows what is good for him and what is not. We know how to manage him and we believe that when he says something it is for the right reason, not because he wants to avoid something. When something works, don't touch him."

It is also suggested that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could require a second knee operation and his injury is a ‘growing concern’. The Japan international has managed just six minutes of action this season. However, Ben White could make his return against Leicester. The versatile defender has been absent since November because of a knee complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool injury news

In contrast, Liverpool head into the Merseyside derby without potentially just one senior player in Joe Gomez. The defender picked up a recurrence of a hamstring injury in the shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth in the FA Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed the past two games but has returned to training.