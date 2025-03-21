A roundup of the latest Liverpool transfer rumours for this week.

There’s a lot to digest right now when it comes to Liverpool and their transfer plans. After two quiet windows, all signs point to a busy summer, which could see a number of players leave Anfield.

With one hand on the Premier League trophy, Liverpool are expected to have the edge over their rivals when it comes to signing top talent. However, their recent disappointment in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup has left a lot of question marks hanging over some existing players’ futures.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now ‘99 percent’ out of the door, following a new update on his pending future. The right-back has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and reports suggest this is exactly what’s going to happen.

While Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have commanded most of the media attention lately, there’s a lot more to unpack. We’ve rounded up some of the latest Liverpool transfer news this week so far.

Arsenal are ‘targeting’ Liverpool winger

Salah isn’t the only Liverpool winger linked with an exit this summer. Luis Diaz had a lot of buzz around him during the summer, with Barcelona the main suitors chasing his signature. However, while their interest remains, they have some competition closer to home for Liverpool.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have made Diaz ‘one of their targets’ for the summer, following a barrage of injury woes this season.

With Bukayo Saka out long-term and Kai Havertz also side-lined through injury, the Gunners have been short on attacking options. Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his front line and Diaz’s talent has ‘sparked the interest’ of Arsenal.

However, Liverpool are not willing to cash in on Diaz unless they have the ‘guarantee’ of a ‘quality replacement’.

Liverpool linked with questionable Van Dijk replacement

Van Dijk has admitted he still doesn’t know what the future holds for him, as contract progress talks remain vague. It has been heavily speculated that the captain could leave as a free agent this summer and Liverpool are eyeing the market for his potential replacement.

Another report from Fichajes claims that one of the targets that has ‘gained traction’ recently is Van Dijk’s international teammate Stefan de Vrij. The 33-year-old is out of contract with Inter next summer and it appears as though a renewal is not on the cards, which could make him available for a cut price this year.

De Vrij has been described as an ‘unbeatable market opportunity’ but it’s something of a head-scratcher link. This isn’t the first time Liverpool have been linked with De Vrij, several years ago, the Dutchman was a leading target, but talks never came to fruition.

An update from journalist Tony Evans earlier this week claimed Liverpool are trying to lower Van Dijk’s wages to keep him on the books. Pursuing a defender of the same age for a transfer fee when there’s been a lot of ‘wage vs age’ talks just doesn’t have much logic behind it.