Arsenal vs Liverpool injury news as seven ruled out

A look at the team news surrounding Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of this Sunday’s clash in the capital.

Arthur has endured a turbulent star

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend after a successful week in the Champions League.

The Reds saw off Rangers with relative ease to pick up a much-needed win amid a disappointing start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men drew again in the Premier League last weekend, coming back from behind only to be forced into a stalemate by Brighton.

Liverpool are already in danger of being left behind as the title race begins to take shape, though, they have a big opportunity this weekend.

The Reds face leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend in a chance to directly impact the league leaders.

As things stand, Liverpool are 11 points behind the Gunners as things stand, and there is a huge difference between reducing that gap to eight and seeing it extended to 14.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson remains, still at least a couple of weeks away from returning from his knee injury.

Speaking about the injury issues, Klopp has said ahead of this one: “Curtis Jones was in training yesterday, it looked good – but that’s now the first session. He’s then probably the closest.

“We have one new injury, it’s Arthur Melo. In the last session before the Rangers game, in a normal situation he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know exactly how long it will be but he’s out.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement

“Robbo is running a lot, looks like he’s close.”

Beyond injuries, it will be interesting to see what Klopp does with Darwin Nunez up top amid criticism of the Uruguayan’s form.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, Mikel Arteta will be without Emile Smith Rowe, who is out until December following an operation, and Mohamed Elneny.