Arthur has joined Liverpool from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

Arthur Melo has sealed his move to Liverpool.

The midfielder joins the Reds from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

He will wear the number 29 shirt at Anfield and is eligible for Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Speaking to the club website, Arthur, 26, said: “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream.

“We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.

“Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

“I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager, great players. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here.”

Liverpool have no obligation to buy Arthur at the end of the campaign.