Arthur Melo exit rumours ‘played down’ following Liverpool summer transfer

It was previously reported that Liverpool’s summer signing Arthur Melo had so far disappointed at Anfield.

Liverpool are not planning on cutting Arthur Melo’s loan deal short despite rumours, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Reports had emerged earlier this week that the Brazilian had failed to impress Jurgen Klopp despite only joining the Reds on deadline day, while the Liverpool Echo had claimed that the club had already looked at bringing in four different players ahead of him.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were rumoured to be looking to send Arthur back to Juventus in January after only featuring for 13 minutes for the club so far - however, this is now believed to be false.

Romano has claimed Arthur will remain at Anfield for the season as he is ‘working hard to find th best condition’, with the rumours denied on both club and player’s side.

In fact, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has reported that the Merseyside outfit are still assessing the midfielder and have been impressed by his ‘understanding of the system and his quality’.

Arthur’s lack of gametime is likely to be down to his match fitness, with the 26-year-old working on an individualised fitness plan to help him get up to speed.

Klopp spoke on Arthur’s progress earlier ths month, claiming: “ He is doing well, he is really giving his absolute all in training, we have to be careful with him as well and then we will see whether we can use him.”

While Liverpool clearly had a number of targets ahead of Arthur, they will be desperate to help him rediscover his form in the Premier League due to their long list of injuries in midfield.