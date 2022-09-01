Arthur Melo will have to prove Luis Suarez comments very wrong to be a Liverpool success
Athur Melo is closing in on a season-long loan to Liverpool from Juventus on transfer deadline day.
Jurgen Klopp is finally about to answer Kopites’ persistent calls.
It may be later than supporters had hoped for - they have been clamouring all summer, after all.
But on transfer deadline day, Liverpool are poised to strengthen their midfield.
Deadline day swoop
While Klopp felt it was unlikely Liverpool would bolster their options in the middle of the park after the dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United, clearly things have accelerated.
The Reds already had Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the treatment table before the victory.
And with Jordan Henderson suffering a hamstring issue against Newcastle, Klopp’s numbers were further depleted.
Arthur will arrive on Merseyside having played for two of Europe’s biggest and most prestigious clubs.
He joined Barcelona from Brazilian outfit Grêmio in 2018 and spent two years at the Nou Camp before making a switch to Juve in 2020 for a reported fee of £72.5million.
Indeed, Liverpool will be hoping Arthur can make an immediate impact. If there’s one criticism of Klopp’s side, it’s in the middle of the park.
‘Hasn’t done great things’
However, the Brazil international will have to prove Luis Suarez wrong on Merseyside.
The former Kop favourite played alongside Arthur at Barca and won the La Liga title in 2019.
But before Arthur made his big-money move to Juve, Suarez claimed that he did ‘nothing’ at the Nou Camp and was happy to see him leave.
Speaking to Cadena SER Catalunya (via Marca), the striker said: "This boy, Arthur, has done nothing so far.
"Do you think that what Arthur has done so far could not have been done by [Carles] Alena?
"When they talk about Arthur in Italy, it seems like they're selling Pele.
“It seems they haven't watched the games. I apologise to the boy, but he hasn't done great things to say: ‘What a player we've brought from Brazil’.”
During his time at Barca, Arthur recorded a total of four goals and six assists in 72 games.
However, at Liverpool, his playing style may be more suited.
Certainly, at least two of Klopp’s favoured three-man midfield haven’t been tasked with consistently contributing directly in the final third.
But given the Reds’ injury problems, a swift start will be imperative.