Ryan Gravenberch earned rave reviews in Holland’s victory.

Ryan Gravenberch took his impressive early-season form onto the international stage as he helped the Netherlands earn a comprehensive victory.

The midfielder has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers in the opening three Premier League fixtures. The Reds have picked up maximum points, with Gravenberch catching the eye having been deployed in the No.6 role for Arne Slot’s side.

The 22-year-old did not feature for Holland in their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, having been called up late to the squad because of injuries. But his performance in a 5-2 triumph over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League has thrust him back into the spotlight in his home country. Gravenberch delivered an excellent performance, while Anfield team-mate Cody Gakpo was on target and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was part of the win.

And it’s fair to say that the Dutch media commended Gravenberch’s performance. Newspaper Algemeen Dagblad gave Gravenberch a player rating of 7/10 and said: “Completely revived at Liverpool under Arne Slot. And therefore an opportunity in the Dutch team where the competition in midfield is fierce. Gravenberch showed himself and was immediately told by national coach Koeman to complete the entire match. That will certainly mean that he will start from the bench against the Germans on Tuesday in Amsterdam. After an anonymous European Championship, suddenly back in the picture.”

Meanwhile, Voetbul Premeur handed the former Bayern Munich man a 7.5 and commented: “His return to the Dutch team, but he played as if he had never left. Gravenberch clearly brought his Liverpool form with him and was very comfortable on the ball.”

In addition, magazine Voetbul International delivered a 7.5 which made him the Netherlands’ best player along with Tijjani Reijnders and Joshua Zirkzee. They said: “Tijjani Reijndersalso excelled with, among other things, a ball on the crossbar and his 2-1, just before half time. The AC Milan midfielder was also rewarded with a 7.5. Ryan Gravenberch also deserved this appreciation.”