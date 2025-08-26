Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with a move away from Premier League champions Liverpool. | Getty Images

Gian Piero Gasperini is aiming to bolster his new-look AS Roma side before the end of the summer

AS Roma are expected to hold key talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign experienced 29-year-old left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Football Italia reports that representatives from the Italian capital side will meet with the English champions to discuss the footballer’s salary expectations and the terms required to potentially secure a season-long loan move.

Roma are now managed by well-renowned Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who was credited with working wonders throughout his nine-year stint at Atalanta between 2016 and 2025.

He’s so far shuffled the pack with the signings of Wesley, Antonio Arena and Neil El Aynaoui among others and is looking to assemble a team that can qualify for the Champions League after a fifth place finish in Serie A last season.

What does the future hold for Kostas Tsimikas?

Liverpool have spent upwards of £200m on new recruits with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong all arriving to assist the champions in their defence of the league title this season.

The Reds have also crucially strengthened the left-back department with the signing of promising Hungarian international Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, which now means Kostas Tsimikas has fallen down the pecking order, becoming third choice left-back behind Kerkez and Scottish international Andrew Robertson. Links first emerged to AS Roma over the weekend with initial contact made which now appears to be ramping up.

Tsimikas played 29 times across all competitions last term with many of his appearances coming in cup matches. However, he’s unlikely to be afforded the same opportunity this season, which could lead to him seeking a new challenge, particularly with the World Cup being on the horizon.

The 29-year-old is yet to appear in the matchday squad for the Anfield club and is believed to be a player that Arne Slot is willing to offload before the closure of the summer transfer window on 1 September.

AS Roma face competition for Kostas Tsimikas

As it stands, AS Roma are the frontrunners to sign Kostas Tsimikas with a season-long loan looking like the most likely outcome. Discussions are expected to take place between both teams in the coming days as Roma work out how much of Tsimikas’ wages they can afford to pay this year.

However, it’s far from a formality that Tsimikas, who has played a combined total of 115 matches for Liverpool, will end up in the Italian capital, with the report named above from Football Italia also stating that French side Marseille have shown strong interest along with two other unnamed European clubs.

Tsimikas is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027, meaning Liverpool could still potentially look to recoup some of the £11.5m they spent on the defender back in 2020.

Newly-promoted Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with Tsimikas, according to reports from Mail Sport. The outlet also suggests Liverpool’s preference is a permanent departure for Tsimikas as opposed to a loan move but it’s not yet clear what the player’s preference is at this stage.