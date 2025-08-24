Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have more transfer business - incomings and outgoings - they are keen to complete before the September 1 deadline

Liverpool are getting ready for their second game of the Premier League campaign as they make the trip to Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Reds won their opening game 4-2 at home to Bournemouth with a dramatic late goal from Federico Chiesa rescuing three points after the hosts had thrown away a 2-0 lead at Anfield. The Italian had been strongly linked with an exit this summer but now looks poised to remain on Merseyside.

The Magpies opened their season with a 0-0 draw at home to Aston Villa. Eddie Howe’s side were without a striker for that game with Alexander Isak not featuring amid the speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Alexander Isak won’t feature against Liverpool

He is not expected to play a part on Monday, with Eddie Howe saying ahead of the game: "I haven't seen him this week but when I see him we speak as normal, there are no issues there.

"It's a difficult situation from both sides and it's far from ideal for both parties.

"When we bump into each other we speak, but as I say I've not seen him this week as he's training later on and detached from the group. We will catch up at some stage and hopefully speak soon."

He added: “He's contracted to us, he's our player. My wish is that he would be playing on Monday night with us. But he won't be and that's regrettable.”

Liverpool are hoping to complete deals for Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi ahead of the September 1 deadline, with personal terms reportedly agreed with the latter player. Arsenal visit Anfield on August 31.

While the Reds look to get more transfer business done on the incomings front, there are players who could still leave Anfield.

AS Roma make contact over Kostas Tsimikas loan deal

However, it was reported earlier this week that he’s poised to snub Premier League interest. Per a report from The Athletic, he “wants to join a club who can offer European football and is more likely to move abroad rather than remain in the Premier League.”

Now Giancluca di Marzo has reported that Serie A side AS Roma have made contact about a loan deal. He wrote: “There have been contacts with the Reds regarding the loan arrival of the Greek full-back: the operation is not easy, but Roma are trying and at the beginning of next week we will have a clearer understanding of its feasibility.”

Roma opened their Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win over Bologna. They finished fifth in the Italian top flight in 2024-25, so will play Europa League football. They missed out on the Champions League by one point, as Juventus finished above them in fourth.