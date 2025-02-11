'Assumption is' - New Joe Gomez injury 'update' emerges as Liverpool return timeframe given
Arne Slot will be hoping that he is not two defenders light when he takes Liverpool into his first Merseyside derby against Everton.
The Reds travel to face their fierce foes at Goodison Park for the final time before the Toffees make their move to their new stadium next season. And an intriguing battle will ensue under lights just a stone’s throw away from Anfield.
Liverpool have the chance to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table. It is a real opportunity to tighten their grip on the title race and land a major blow to Arsenal. But they know the encounter against Everton will not be easy. Far from it. Form already goes out of the window in the Merseyside derby while the Blues have picked up markedly since David Moyes returned as manager.
What Slot said
Liverpool go into the game against the backdrop of a shock 1-0 FA Cup loss to Championship basement side Plymouth Argyle. Although Slot rested a swathe of his regular starters, including Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the Reds need a significant response to ensure no momentum is lost.
But Trent Alexander-Arnold could be absent for a third successive game with a quad injury. And Liverpool are also sweating on Joe Gomez, who was forced off just 11 minutes into the Plymouth game. The versatile defender recently recovered from a hamstring issue sustained at the end of December but pulled up in his first appearance since. Head coach Slot said: "I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven't had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn't sprint back fully. Then he said, 'I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong’.”
Injury analysis
Slot will give an update when he addresses the media at his pre-match press conference this morning. But going off one prognosis of Gomez’s problem he picked up, his issue may not be too serious. On X, the account @physioscout provides football injury analysis and has reviewed footage of the England international sustaining his setback. It is suggested that Gomez was withdrawn a precaution and not suffered a serious issue.
A post on X said: “Joe Gomez went off in Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle with what seemed to be a lower leg injury. Gomez recently returned from a hamstring injury, and was seen being uncomfortable on a sprint back to collect the ball. A likely assumption is hamstring tightness here.
Potential Recovery Time: If hamstring tightness: Less than a week If grade 1 hamstring strain: 2-4 weeks. Likely it's just a precautionary substitution. But we'll have to wait and see after scans.”
Liverpool could also be sweating on Curtis Jones against Everton. The midfielder was on the bench at Plymouth but was not used as he did not feel 100 per cent fit. Tyler Morton is ruled out for several weeks with a shoulder complaint.