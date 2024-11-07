Aston Villa have failed to win their past four fixtures before facing Liverpool.

Unai Emery has insisted that Aston Villa made the ‘biggest’ mistake he has witnessed in his managerial career during their shock Champions League loss.

Villa’s perfect start in Europe’s elite club competition came to an end as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Club Brugge. The visitors conceded a bizarre penalty in Belgium when goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez tapped the ball out of the six-yard area and defender Tyrone Mings picked up the ball as he thought the goal kick had not been taken. Referee Tobias Stieler awarded a spot-kick which was converted by Hans Vanaken in the 52nd minute.

Yet it wasn’t just the loss that was the worry. Villa struggled throughout the encounter, with Mings - making his second appearance after a 14-month absence with an ACL injury - clearing off the line in the first half while Emery’s side also managed just one shot on target. On the performance, Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic, reported: “The most concerning performance under Emery. AVFC totally off it - lack of discipline, energy, forward-thinking and any sort of quality. Brugge won every single battle. No rally second half, Villa only got worse. Outdone in every department.”

Meanwhile, The Telegraph said: “With little intensity, Villa looked tired and perhaps this was the first evidence of Emery struggling to juggle the demands of the Premier League and Europe’s top competition.”

Villa have now failed to win their past four games as they prepare to face Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (8pm GMT). However, Emery has insisted that his side are not suffering from a lack of intensity Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: "I don't know if it was intensity. It was a mistake. The first half we played like we were planning. We had two chances, we had some corners and didn't concede a corner from them.

"We didn't let them play in transition, we didn't make mistakes. The second half after the goal... it's Europe. I have played in Europe for 16 years in a row. This situation I had before, not a mistake like that, but I had before. I know the difficulties we are going to face. You watched the match and them playing, they finished exhausted. It was not intensity, the match changed completely after our mistake.”

Liverpool are two points clear at the top of the Champions League standings after Villa’s loss coupled with Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan. Arne Slot’s side also sit at the summit of the Premier League table.